Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Ute fans at SLC watch party thrilled with another Pac-12 championship

Many Utah football fans made the trip down to Las Vegas to watch the Utes play in the Pac-12 championship game, but those who couldn't make the trip still showed out for the big game back at home.
Posted at 11:07 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 01:07:06-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Many University of Utah football fans made the trip down to Las Vegas to watch the Utes play in the Pac-12 championship game, but those who couldn't make the trip to Sin City still showed out for the big game back at home.

At Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club in downtown Salt Lake City, Ute fans packed the place for the big game.

In the video above, FOX 13 spoke with some fans about how it felt to be there supporting their team – especially when they were thought to be out until a perfect storm of Pac-12 results gave Utah the tiebreaker against Oregon to qualify for this game.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere