Utes beat Bruins to take control of Pac-12 South

SALT LAKE CITY — On an emotional night at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Tavion Thomas rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns, tying a school record, in the Utes' 44-24 win over UCLA on Saturday night as Utah retired the number 22 in honor of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising threw for 179 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown as the Utes improved to 5-3 and 4-1 in Pac-12 play, which has the Utes on alone on top of the South Division.

The Utes rushed for 290 yards against a UCLA team that had allowed under 100 rushing yards a game, led by Thomas. "Tavion was outstanding," said head coach Kyle Whittingham. " He's really turned into a workhorse for us."

Utah honored Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe after the first quarter. Jordan won the number during his freshman season. He passed away after an accidental shooting in December. Aaron then won number 22 to honor his friend. He was killed outside a party in September. It's the first number retired by the Utah football program.