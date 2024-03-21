Utes guard making Henefer proud one game at a time

SALT LAKE CITY — Growing up in the small town of Henefer, Kennady McQueen was a team manager for her mother's high school basketball team with dreams of playing like them.

Turns out she was one of them as Kennady followed in her mom's footsteps and committed to play basketball at the University of Utah in a sport that runs deep in the McQueen family.

"My mom was my assistant coach in high school, she was the one who taught me the importance of defense," said McQueen.

This season, Kennaday has 28 steals and is shooting 48% from the field.

"That goes back to my dad," she said, "I would give a lot of credit for. He spent countless hours in the gym with me all growing up, and even now, if I'm going through a shooting struggle, he's the first to come up and shoot with me."

Along the way, her play has earned her the nickname Kennady "Lighting" McQueen.

"My Lightning McQueen growing up was the car, I loved those movies. Since I've bern here, it seems like I got to step up and own that nickname," McQueen said.

The fifth-seeded Utes tip off their NCAA Tournament run Sunday in Spokane against South Dakota State. Utah fell short in the Sweet 16 last year but it was a feeling she and her teammates will never forget.

"It was such a good feeling to make it that far and then the worst feeling ever to lose," McQueen said. "Now, I think we just need to work on being consistent, showing up and being the best basketball team that we can. When we play like that, I really don't think anyone can stop us."