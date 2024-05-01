Utes inch closer to Pac-12 baseball title

SALT LAKE CITY — After sweeping UCLA for the first time in program history, the University of Utah baseball team earned a spot in the D1Baseball.com national rankings, coming in at No. 25. It's the first time the Utes have been ranked nationally in the team's Pac-12 era as they look to win a conference title for the first time since 2016.

"Growing up coming here and as a freshman, we weren't very good," said outfielder Kai Roberts. "To see the program turn around like this has been one of my favorite baseball memories and one of my favorite memories in my life."

Roberts has hit some individual highs this season, breaking the school record for stolen bases in a single season with 28.

The Utes are currently tied for first in the conference with Arizona, a team they host next weekend at Smith's Ballpark, but first they have to get through Oregon on the road this weekend.

"We have 9 conference games, so we're looking to play really well Friday night and that's coach speak for ya, but it's true," said Head Coach Gary Henderson. "When you look 2-3 weeks down the road, you have a tendency to be disappointed, but [the Pac-12 title] would be special."

Right-handed pitcher Randon Hostert said, "we had that belief since the start I think, like we realize we have a special team, a lot of experience and talented guys."

There are 11 games remaining on the schedule, nine of which are in-conference as Utah inches closer to a final Pac-12 regular season title.