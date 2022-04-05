Utes increase football season ticket prices

SALT LAKE CITY — Call it the price of success as University of Utah football fans will be paying more when the season kicks off in the fall.

The Utes will be raising season ticket prices for the first time since 2019, with most ticket holders seeing an increase of about $10-12 each game.

For Crimson Club members, the donations needed to reach certain levels are increasing. The organization is the driving force of the athletic department and provides scholarships and other financial resources.

To become a member, fans donate money and in return gain access to tickets and other perks.

The minimum Level 1 donation is increasing from $1 to $100, while Level 8 is increasing to $14,000.

University of Utah

”Our aim is to sustain the incredible success we are seeing across our entire department,” an email to Crimson Club members read.

Reaction to the season ticket increases on social media has been mixed, with some fans continuing to say "take my money," while others are feeling priced out.

The increases come just months after the Utes made their first-ever appearance in the Rose Bowl. Many experts rank Utah among the top 10 teams in the country heading into the 2022 season.