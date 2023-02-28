Utes star Pili, Roberts score Pac-12 basketball honors

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah women's basketball team picked up some big awards Tuesday with Alissa Pili being named the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year, and Lynne Roberts named the Coach of the Year.

Pili has been outstanding in her first season at Utah as the junior forward leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 20.6 points per game, while shooting a league-best 59.9 percent from the field.

Roberts is the first Utah coach to be named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year. She led the Utes to a 25-3 overall record and a Pac-12 regular season championship this season.

Pili was also named to the All-Pac-12 team, along with sophomore Gianna Kneepkens. Jenna Johnson and Kennady McQueen were both named honorable mentions to the all-conference team.

The Utes are the No. 2 seed in this week's Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.