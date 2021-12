PASADENA, Calif. — Heavy rain poured down in Pasadena, California Thursday, but it didn't dampen the spirit of the Utah Utes as they get ready for Saturday's Rose Bowl.

Everyone agrees that the main goal is to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, but the team is trying to enjoy the whole Rose Bowl experience.

Players report practices have gone well for the Utes, and they have done everything they can to prevent an outbreak of COVID which has already forced the cancellation of several bowl games.