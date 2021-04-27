UVU baseball coach Eric Madsen resigns after 18 years

OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University head baseball coach Eric Madsen has tendered his resignation after 18 years with the school, effective immediately.

Madsen was the Wolverines' head coach for the last 13 seasons, and an assistant coach for the five years prior.

"I have so many great memories of my time here at UVU. My wife Jessica and I were just a young family when I first arrived and have raised our children on this field and on this campus. I am so grateful for Steve Gardner hiring me as an assistant and I want to thank Mike Jacobsen for taking a chance on me years ago, as well as for Vince Otoupal, and Jared Sumsion and our current leadership for entrusting in me to help take the baseball program to the next level here at UVU," Madsen said in a posting on UVU's athletics website.

According to UVU, Madsen leaves UVU with a 309-363 career record and a 170-114 clip in conference games.