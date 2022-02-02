Washington Football Team to unveil new team name, logo on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Washington Football Team will unveil a new team name and identity, nearly two years after dropping a former name that many found to be offensive to Native Americans.

For the first 87 seasons of their history, the team played under a nickname that's often used as a slur against Native Americans. The team has used logos featuring a Native American warrior or Native imagery for most of its existence.

But in 2020, with the U.S. reckoning with long-standing racial issues following the death of George Floyd — and the team itself dealing with allegations of workplace abuse — Washington announced that it would no longer use Native imagery or its racist team name.

For two seasons, the team has gone by the more generic "Washington Football Team" moniker while it develops a new identity. During that time, the team kept its burgundy-and-gold uniforms mostly intact, though without Native imagery.

𝙼𝚊𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝙱𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚍: 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙵𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚎 | @Vistaprint



We've got an update on a popular name option, a sneak peek at the jerseys and a confirmed announcement date pic.twitter.com/IeSnetFebq — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 4, 2022

The team has already indicated that it will continue to wear burgundy and gold moving forward.

According to CNN, team CEO Tanya Snyder previously announced that the team was considering seven finalists for a new nickname: Armada, Brigade, Commanders, Defenders, Presidents and Red Hogs. She also said they were considering keeping Washington Football Team as a permanent name.

But in recent days, online leaks have appeared to indicate that Commanders is the leader in the clubhouse for a new name. SportsLogos.net reports that photos of Commanders merchandise have begun to emerge. In addition, the team's former quarterback, Joe Theismann, appeared to confirm "Commanders" as the new name in a local radio interview, though he later backtracked and said he was "not completely sure what the new name (is)."

Washington Football Team officials will unveil the new team name and logo in an event at 9 a.m. ET.