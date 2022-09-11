Weber State upsets Utah State 35-7

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Bronson Barron threw a pair of touchdowns — both to Ty MacPherson — and FCS-level Weber State walloped FBS-member Utah State 35-7 on Saturday.

It was the Wildcats’ first win over Utah State since 1978, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Barron threw for 202 yards and was intercepted three times. The Wildcats' defense, however, made up for the turnovers by securing four interceptions.

Desmond Wilson's 33-yard pick-6 gave Weber State (2-0) a 28-7 lead with 2:43 left in the third quarter. The Wildcats took a 21-7 advantage on the prior drive when Barron threw a 9-yard touchdown to MacPherson completing an 18-play, 86-yard drive that lasted 9 1/2 minutes.

“They were tougher than nails tonight and they came with a purpose,” Weber head coach Jay Hill said.

The Aggies' only score and lead came after Terrell Vaughn's 100-yard kickoff return following a Weber State field near the end of the first. Weber State took the lead for the remainder when Josh Davis scored on a 17-yard touchdown run.

Utah State’s Logan Bonner went 12 for 31 in the air and was picked off three times.

USU fans cheered when backup QB Cooper Legas replaced Bonner in the fourth quarter — only to see Legas’ first pass of the night picked off, too.

“We got outcoached and outplayed. It’s that simple,” USU coach Blake Anderson said. “They came with a great game plan and executed it. They had us off-balance all night on both sides of the ball. We dropped balls. We had penalties. We made mistakes. We played right into their plan. They did a great job. They earned it. Every bit of it. They’re celebrating downstairs and they deserve to.