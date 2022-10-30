Watch Now
Winners crowned after eventful Ironman World Championship in St. George

Posted at 7:37 PM, Oct 29, 2022
ST. GEORGE, Utah — After an eventful Ironman World Championship in St. George on Saturday, a 28-year-old man from Norway was crowned the winner.

Athletes from around the globe traveled to the Beehive State for the intense competition.

Kristian Blummenfelt took first place with a 22:53 minute swim, 2:01:03 minute bike and 1:11:39 run. In total, his time was 3:37:14 minutes, competition officials reported.

The victory marks Blummenfelt as the first ever triathlete to ever win WTS World Title, Olympic Gold Medal, IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, and IRONMAN World Championship.

Just a few weeks ago, Blummenfelt took third place at the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in Hawaii.

Right behind Blummenfelt was American athlete Ben Kanute with a total time of 3:38:03, then Magnus Ditlev, from Denmark, with 3:39:54 .

In fourth place was Mika Noodt with 3:40:53  and in fifth place was Frederic Funk with 3:42:36 . Both Noodt and Funk are from Germany.

