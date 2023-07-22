Women's World Cup watch party held in downtown Salt Lake City

In its first game of the 2023 FIFA World Cup, the U.S. Women's National Team won 3-0 against Vietnam. Fans across the country are over the moon, including here in Utah.

Soccer took over the Gallivan Center Friday in downtown Salt Lake City as fans watched with bated breaths to see how Team USA would do in its first game, striving for the nation’s third straight title. The women gave people a performance they would remember.

A few hundred people gathered and cheered as they watched the game on the big screen.

“It’s great! I’m new to the city, I wanted someplace to watch the World Cup, and this is a great place to do it,” said Jessica Thompson. “I just love seeing everybody support women’s sports."

This free event was hosted by the Gallivan Center and Real Salt Lake, along with the pro women's team that’s coming back home soon: Utah Royals FC. The event also celebrated the Royals' return to the state to give the sport the respect it’s due.

“This is a women’s football club that is run by women and empowers women, and we want to make sure that they’re well represented in our state, and we want to make sure that they know they are supported, loved and cared about,” said Tyler Gibbons with Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC, adding that the club now feels “whole.”

The event had special appearances from RSL players like Jasper Loffelsend.

“I know America is known for other sports, like American football, baseball, basketball, but it’s just amazing to see how quickly people can fall in love with soccer here,” he added. “It’s always great to see people come out to watch some soccer. Yeah, it's beautiful.”

Everyone's continuing to cheer for this women’s team.

“Go team USA! Let’s go, guys! Let’s get a world cup,” exclaimed Thompson.

These watch parties are set to continue as long as Team USA stays in the running for the cup for the games that are in the evening around 7 p.m.