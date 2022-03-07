Watch
Sports

Actions

Wood's goal gives Real Salt Lake snowy 1-0 win over Sounders

Image.jpg
Real Salt Lake
Bobby Wood celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Seattle Sounders Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.
Image.jpg
Posted at 5:05 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 19:05:52-05

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Bobby Wood scored soon after a two-hour lightning delay and Zac MacMath made it stand up with five saves as Real Salt Lake earned a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders at snowy Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday.

Wood’s game-winner came in the 46th minute after the weather delay halted play with two minutes left before halftime.

RSL (1-0-1) outshot the Sounders (0-2-0) 13-8.

MacMath saved all five shots on goal he faced for RSL. Stefan Frei saved four of the five shots he faced for the Sounders.

These teams take to the pitch again on March 13, with RSL visiting the New England Revolution while the Sounders host the LA Galaxy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere