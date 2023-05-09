Starbucks’ summer menu has a new white chocolate macadamia cold brew

If you follow the Starbucks calendar to determine the season (i.e., it’s fall when the PSL arrives), then you can declare it officially summer.

The coffee chain has already launched its summer menu, adding two brand new drinks and an adorable cake pop to stores now for a limited time.

Inspired by what Starbucks says is “nostalgic summer flavors,” you’ll find a new Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew. Both drinks are served cold, offering a caffeine boost without the warmth of a cup of coffee.

Meant to resemble mint chocolate chip ice cream, the new Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino beverage features what Starbucks says is “the perfect balance of coffee, sweet chocolate and refreshing mint flavors.” The drink is blended with Frappuccino chips to create a “cooler-than-cool treat,” and the drink is topped with a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle topping.

Starbucks

The White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew, on the other hand, is inspired by white chocolate macadamia nut cookies and combines Starbucks Cold Brew with macadamia syrup. The drink is then topped with a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and toasted cookie crumbles.

Both drinks are are available for a limited time at Starbucks locations nationwide, while supplies last.

Starbucks

For an extra sweet treat, you’ll also find a new Bumblebee Cake Pop made with vanilla cake and a yellow chocolaty icing.

Of course, it also has a cute bumblebee face to celebrate all the things bees do for us all year-round.

Starbucks

If you’re not ready for summer and were loving the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew that launched as part of Starbucks’ spring menu in March, don’t worry — it’s sticking around permanently.

The drink has both cinnamon and caramel flavors, plus a cinnamon sweet cream cold foam and cinnamon dolce topping. While the cinnamon and caramel flavors definitely made sense as a drink to transition from winter to spring, it will be available year-round, so you don’t need to worry about the summer drinks knocking it off the menu.

Starbucks

Outside of the menu, you’ll also find a new line of summer-inspired drinkware at Starbucks.

The collection includes cold cups in colors like “bubblegum pink,” “cotton candy” and “sky-blue,” cold cup keychains, color-changing cups and more.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.