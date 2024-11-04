Sheriff's deputy battling ALS receives Dream Team surprise for his family

A Utah County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing the uncertainty of a terminal diagnosis.

“He just looked at his phone and looked up the diagnosis when the doctor said you have ALS. He didn’t know what ALS was. Still doesn’t really know what ALS is. He said, I looked at my phone and it said Lou Gehrig’s, 2 to 5 year lifespan,” said Melanie Thomas.

As a young father of three, Deputy Hayden Liddiard is facing the unthinkable. But rather than focusing on his diagnosis, with an incredible support system and his family and fellow Utah County Sheriff’s deputies by his side, he’s determined to make the most of the time he has with the people he loves most.

“Hayden from the beginning hasn't really wanted to talk about his diagnosis. He hasn't wanted to talk about what it means, but more about, you know, what he can do for his kids,” said his sister Whitney Hurst.

His mom, Melanie echoed, “That’s what the hardest part is. He says, I don't care about me but, but leaving them.”

Hurst said, “He's in the process right now of putting together, you know, recordings for his girls so that they have those when they get married, when they graduate from high school Those big moments that he's not going to be able to be there for.”

“To be completely honest, I haven't researched too much of it because I don't want to know. There's no point for me to focus on the negative on what may or can happen. I would rather focus on what I can achieve now. Focus on my family, my girls,” said Liddiard.

Hayden’s wife, Karissa, added, “It's hard to navigate as a mom with our young daughters. They’re, you know, nine, seven, and three. So, it's hard to not only try to like, control your own emotions and try to be brave and strong for everybody, but you're also trying to be brave for your daughters and then for Hayden as well.”

“In law enforcement, it's hard because that's what we're supposed to do, right? We're supposed to go out there and help those that need it. We're not the ones that are supposed to need help. So, it's been very humbling to me,” said Liddiard.

After hearing so much about Hayden and the love he has for his family, FOX 13’s Kelly Chapmain joined Mountain America Credit Union at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office with a “Dream Team Surprise” for his family.

Steve Wright from Mountain America Credit Union presented the Liddard family with a “making memories” gift basket, filled with items to help Liddiard's family make the most of the time they have left.

“Like I said before, it’s been tough. It’s been, I mean an emotional roller coaster. But the outpouring from everybody has just been insane. The support from the sheriff's office, everyone here. I mean, I work with each one of you and I’ve loved it. I wouldn’t want to change a second...you guys have all been such a good support group even before this. I mean, I knew if there’s ever anything I needed, you guys were there. So, thank you. Thank you for helping my girls and my wife,” said Liddiard.

A fund has been set up to help Liddard's family with as they prepare for future medical costs and family expenses. You can find out more here.