Utah Foster Care receives Dream Team surprise just in time for the holidays

Utah Foster Care works hard year-round to ensure that all foster children in Utah have the resources they need to thrive.

The holiday season is no different, but when it comes to providing gifts for all kids in Utah’s foster care program, it can prove difficult, especially as kids get older.

“We often struggle finding things for teens in foster care,” said Crystal Ashton, Director of Development for Utah Foster Care. “It's always more fun to shop for younger kids.”

With 1,700 children currently in foster care in the state of Utah, and a little over 500 teens in the program, it’s no small task to fulfill those holiday wishes.

Utah Foster Care CEO Nikki MacKay said, “It’s a lot of work for sure, a lot of work for our staff and our team, And, we're fortunate to have employees at Utah Foster Care and volunteers that are helping us sort and wrap…it really does take a village.”

The FOX 13 Dream Team is proud to be part of that village.

Thanks to our sponsor, Mountain America Credit Union, along with support from Master Autotech, Dave’s Engines and Kuhl, Utah Foster Care was surprised with two SUV's full of the gifts – including 100 winter coats, $1,000 in gift cards to places teens love most, and $5,000 to help fulfill those final holiday wishes.

