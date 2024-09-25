Women dedicated to ending domestic violence recognized by FOX 13 Dream Team

Utah is now home to an innovative approach to ending the cycle of domestic violence.

This intense treatment was developed in Israel and brought to Salt Lake by two women who have dedicated their careers to finding solutions to this issue impacting thousands of Utah families.

Problem solving is the specialty of Martha Burkett Fallis and her colleague Jana C. Fulmer. Together they founded My Auntie’s House – the only facility of its kind in the United States.

Burkett Fallis said, “the hive comes together, and they solve problems.”

My Auntie's House is an immersive, residential treatment facility for men who have used violence in their relationships. While it helps perpetrators deal with their issues, it also allows victims to stay in their homes.

“Domestic violence is often cited as the biggest single reason for women and children to end up in homelessness. We look at our program and we can house 8 men using violence at a time and in Utah that can be upwards of 40-45 people not at risk of having to be in homeless,” said Fulmer.

My Auntie’s House opened less than a year ago in Salt Lake City. When you step inside you immediately notice a lot of purple on the walls – that color represents domestic violence awareness. Everything in the home is thoughtfully planned.

“What this is a nice comfortable space – usually the lights aren’t on so bright – where people can come and sit down for a second and prepare for an evaluation,” said Fulmer.

Those evaluations help therapists develop treatment plans for each resident. The typical stay is about 4-6 months.

“Sometimes with domestic violence we here, ‘oh that’s women’s work, I don’t do that.’ Here there are not women who do work for you. If you live here, you have to do the chores,” said Burkett Fallis.

The men take care of the house, pay one-third of their income to cover rent, while looking at themselves to learn why they were driven to violence – essentially forcing them to be accountable for their actions.

“We were seeing people who came to us and said this isn’t who I am this is not what I wanted to do with my life. It’s not how I wanted to treat my family. I love my family. I want to stay with my family. How do I make it better? How do I make it right?” said Burkett Fallis.

Both Jana and Martha believe getting away from a one-size-fits-all approach produces better outcomes.

Finding those root causes can lead to changes that can end the cycle of violence and prevent victims from experiencing more trauma. In the short time My Auntie’s House has been open, Jana and Martha say the men who are in the program have not relapsed with more violence. Great results that these problem solvers want to bring to other communities in Utah.

“We really need to change our mindset that it doesn’t happen here. It only happens to poor people, it only happens to drug addicts, domestic violence does not discriminate,” said Burkett Fallis.

Their commitment to the community has not gone unnoticed by their co-workers.

“The fact that we have this unique resource here to have men come and potentially prevent homelessness for women and children, it’s special. They worked so hard to make this a reality.”

That’s why Lexi Nouri nominated both Jana and Martha for a Dream Team surprise.

Just outside My Auntie’s House, we were joined by Spencer Carver from Mountain America Credit Union with some beautiful purple amethysts, along with $1,500 to further the work of My Auntie’s House.

