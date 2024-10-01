Youth basketball coach honored with Dream Team surprise

The Salt Lake Sonics is a basketball program that teaches kids how to hoop, and work together as a team.

“A lot of programs out here just kind of want to win and make sure they get their names out there. Dajon focuses on player development, understanding that there’s a bigger picture than just being great at 8-years-old,” said Julius, a father of one of the Sonic’s players.

Being part of a team can do a lot more for a kid than just sharpen their athletic skills.

“It’s teaching them at a young age that it’s not always necessarily about winning the championship, but about developing as a basketball player,” said Danielle, whose son also plays on the team.

It teaches responsibility, teamwork and compassion.

“He’s brought us closer together as a family,” said player Ray Robinson.

The Salt Lake Sonics is a youth basketball league, co-founded by coach Dajon Thompson.

Dajon doesn’t just coach. He’s opened the doors for kids who are not able to afford the team fees.

“He’ll go as far as picking kids up and taking them to games, getting them haircuts if they need it. His whole life is these kids,” said Danielle.

His commitment to his community is why the FOX 13 Dream Team recently paid Thompson and his team a visit during practice.

Our partner, Mountain America Credit Union provided Thompson with a gym bag full of coaching essentials, a gift card, and $1,500 to help further his work helping kids on the team.

When we asked why he does what he does Thompson said, “It’s for the love of the kids, the game…my community, and it’s a family. There’s nothing else better. This doesn’t even feel like work to me at the end of the day."

Congratulations Dajon Thompson on being this month’s Dream Team recipient!

Click here of you’d like to nominate someone for a visit from the FOX 13 Dream Team.