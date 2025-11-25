Regence BlueCross Blue Shield and The Children's Center team up for the well-being of children

Regence BlueCross Blue Shield and The Children's Center are teaming up to prioritize the well-being and development of children.

Established in 1962, The Children’s Center Utah provides evidence-based and trauma-informed mental health care to enhance the emotional well-being of infants, toddlers, preschoolers and their families and caregivers.

Earlier this month The Children's Center raised $90,785 in 90 hours to provide 90 children with four family therapy sessions each!

The center is continuing their two-month Hope & Healing campaign that focuses on providing children and families with life-changing mental health treatment and basic needs during the holiday season.

Support children and families this season by donating toys, books, art supplies, and winter clothing.

Your support will provide crucial resources, therapy, and support systems for children who receive Family Therapy and attend the Therapeutic Preschool Program.

To learn more, click here or call 801-582-5534.