SLCC's Bruin Pantry is April's Zero Hunger Hero

FOX 13 wants to recognize an individual or organization who is doing their part to help eliminate hunger in their communities. This month, we're highlighting Salt Lake Community College's Bruin Pantry.

There is a big need to help college students with food insecurities across Northern Utah.

“Since the beginning of this academic year, we've already had 12,000 visits.”

Anita Lui, Assistant Director for Community Engagement at Salt Lake Community College helps to oversee five food pantries at various Salt Lake Community campuses across the Salt Lake Valley.

Why is the need so great?

“National statistics show that there are 43% of our students coming in to higher education are already struggling with food insecurity. And addition to that, we’re a community college. Our student population is very diverse. We have a very high number of non-traditional students, student, parents, students from all different incomes,” said Lui.

With that diversity, the food pantries want to provide the basic needs for students and their families, and to those that need additional consideration.

“So, those who have gluten intolerance, who are vegan and have vegan diets, we tried to keep all those things in stock. But then we also keep culturally relevant foods in our pantries as well. So, we have tortillas, we have lentils,” said Lui.

With economic pressures, the need continues to grow.

“I mean, bread, you could before you could buy a loaf of bread for $2. Now, it's $4.50 for a loaf of bread. And that's hard for students when they're also paying tuition, and they have other financial needs. And so, we don't want students to have to worry about those things. We want students to be able to focus on academics,” said Lui.