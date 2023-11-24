This 10-in-1 steam mop is a major Black Friday deal at only $50

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

All of Black Friday’s best deals are officially here, and the sales are piling up like our plates with Thanksgiving leftovers. From home and kitchen deals, to fashion and beauty deals, there are a lot of items on sale that would make good gifts for everyone on your list.

And while it may not sound festive to buy something to help clean the house, we all have someone on our shopping lists whose homes are the envy of everyone who visits. And for that cleaning-obsessive in your life, why not surprise them with a tool in their cleaning arsenal that would make their life just a little easier?

Cue this Amazon Black Friday deal: It’s a 10-in-1 steam mop that could be just the gift they want and need.

$50 (was $81) at Amazon

This PurSteam 10-in-1 Steam Mop is marked down 38% from its original $81 price tag. You will save $31 with this Black Friday price from Amazon — but only for a limited time.

Say goodbye to cleaning floors with chemicals that smell, leave residue or could be dangerous to kids and pets who spend a lot of time on the floor. Just fill the water chamber of this steam mop with water, plug it in, and the fast-heating action will have your mop ready in just 30 seconds.

Each chamber fill covers about 220 square feet of floor space and runs for about 25 minutes before needing a refill. That means more efficient cleaning that gets the floors sparkling.

Use this steam mop on various floor surfaces, including tile, vinyl, marble, ceramic or porcelain tiles and even hardwood floors. You can even steam clean stubborn stains from carpets with this mop.

This mop’s detachable steam cleaner feature also means anyone can use the hand-held steamer to clean their furniture and curtains. Remove the detachable head and attach one of the interchangeable heads to get a deep clean in the kitchen and bathrooms.

In fact, this steam has nearly 50,000 reviews on Amazon, many who rave about the quality, value and all of the great attachments that come with the steamer.

Many reviewers rave about the machine’s ability to clean without the use of cleaning chemicals. “What’s impressive about this steamer is that it sanitizes and deodorizes surfaces without the need for harsh chemicals,” said one reviewer. “It’s pet-friendly and an eco-friendly cleaning solution. The steam also dries quickly, leaving surfaces clean and virtually residue-free.”

One particularly enthusiastic reviewer simply had this to say: “Ok first off, I rarely leave reviews. Second. Bro. Just bro. Easily has my 5 star without a doubt.”

Black Friday sales like this are often limited by inventory, so if you find an item that is a must-buy for your holiday list, it’s best to drop it in your cart before the deal disappears.

The PurSteam 10-in-1 Steam Mop is one of those gifts people will appreciate having every day of the year, long after the festivities of the holidays are over.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.