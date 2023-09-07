Texas activists seek 'trafficking' laws to halt abortion travel

Anti-abortion activists are exploring "abortion trafficking" as a means to create laws that would make it illegal to transport someone on specific roads to get an abortion.

Proposed new laws that would prohibit driving through the city or county for the sole purpose of obtaining an abortion are currently under consideration in a few towns in central Texas.

Llano, a town in Texas Hill Country with over 3,300 residents, discussed such a measure in late August, as the Washington Post first reported. They aimed to stop individuals traveling from Austin and Round Rock from using their highways to reach states where abortion services are available, such as New Mexico.

"This really is building a wall to stop abortion trafficking," Right to Life East Texas Director Mark Lee Dickson, an anti-abortion activist behind the effort, told the Post. Accusing those who travel out of Texas to obtain abortions as traffickers because "the unborn child is always taken against their will."

During a town hall, Dickson told Llano residents that a "baby murdering cartel" was targeting pregnant women in Central Texas and taking them "by trains, planes and automobiles," the Washington Post reported. "I say we end abortion trafficking in the state of Texas," said Dickson.

SEE MORE: State of abortion laws: A year after Roe v. Wade overturned

Four out of the five members of the Llano City Council voted to postpone the ordinance to a later date.

But Llano is not the only town considering these measures.

Dickson, along with attorney Jonathan Mitchell, the former Texas solicitor general responsible for authoring the "heartbeat" bill that played a key role in the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, have helped pass ordinances in 50 cities and 1 county across Texas to become what they call a "sanctuary city for the unborn."

Weeks before the Llano vote, Chandler, with a population of about 3,400 people, delayed passing a similar ordinance due to worries about legal consequences for the town and potential conflicts with Texas laws.

The cities of Mason and Lubbock are also contemplating similar measures, according to the Washington Post.

Performing an abortion is now a first-degree felony in the state following the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade last year. There are no exceptions for rape or incest, and people can sue providers or anyone assisting patients seeking an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com