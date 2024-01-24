Best Walking Shoes For Foot Pain, According To Podiatrists

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Anyone who has suffered from chronic foot pain knows how much it can hinder daily activities, including walking. The causes of foot pain range from overuse, to ill-fitting footwear, to inherited conditions, to injury.

Of course, your first step should be consulting your local podiatrist to get an expert opinion on your foot pain. While wearing proper shoes can’t solve the problem entirely, choosing the best footwear for chronic foot pain can provide a world of relief for those who are on-the-go every day. Fortunately, there are a wide array of doctor-recommended shoes that can help keep you on your feet, and out of pain.

Jump To: Best For Walking and Standing All Day | Best ‘Natural’ Sneakers For Men and Women | Best Men’s and Women’s Sneakers For Running and Walking | Best Women’s Arch Support Sneakers For Walking | Best Men’s Dress Shoes For Commuting Comfortably | Best Men’s and Women’s Inserts For Active Lifestyles | Best Sneakers For Women With Flat or Wide Feet | Best Women’s Shoes For Plantar Fasciitis



What To Look For

Prioritize Proper Fit

Wearing sneakers or other shoes with good arch support, cushioning and supportive soles can make a huge difference when you’re on your feet for long periods of time. When shoe shopping, prioritize proper-fitting shoes that don’t pinch your feet and that provide stability.

“To me, it all starts with fit. If something is comfortable but doesn’t fit, it’s only a matter of time before the shoe itself causes problems somewhere, even if not in the foot immediately,” says Dr. Neil Feldman, Director of Central Massachusetts Podiatry

Find the Right Style For Your Lifestyle

Doctors recommend trying on multiple pairs until you find the most comfortable pair for you, as everyone’s feet are different. Before shopping, consider what type of shoes you’d get the most use out of for your lifestyle. Then seek out supportive features in your preferred style. Paying a bit more upfront for high-quality materials will make your shoes last longer. Alternatively, adding inserts to your existing shoes can provide an even more cost-effective option, as you’ll be able to switch them between pairs of shoes that you already own.

Additional Factors to Consider

Honing in on the specific location of your foot pain will help you identify the right shoe features that can help course correct. Heel pain is often caused by plantar fasciitis, achilles tendonitis or heel spurs. Arch pain can also be caused by plantar fasciitis or flat feet. Toe pain can signal bunions or hammertoe, two conditions that can be caused by wearing shoes that pinch the toe box, like high heels. Many shoes on the market are designed with features to alleviate specific areas of foot pain.

Our Recommendations for Best Shoes For Foot Pain

1. Best For Walking and Standing All Day — New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V12

Amazon

$103 at Amazon $125 at Dick’s

Fit: Superior cushioning | Lifestyle: Running, walking, standing all day

Cushy soles that provide shock absorption are crucial for people who stand on their feet all day. Combined with a wide, roomy toe box, the Fresh Foam 1080s are a top pick for comfort, with a soft midsole and extra cushioning in areas where your foot naturally flexes. New Balance is a consistently top-recommended brand by podiatrists.

Pros : Multiple colorways available, Thousands of 5-star ratings

: Multiple colorways available, Thousands of 5-star ratings Cons: A small handful of reviewers cited quality issues

2. Best ‘Natural’ Sneakers For Men and Women — Xero Shoes Prio Original Barefoot Cross Trainer

Xero Shoes

$95 at Amazon $90 at Xero Shoes

Fit: Mimics natural foot shape | Lifestyle: Walking, cross-training

“I like shoes that tend to be foot shaped, such as Xero. They can sometimes be a radical change to what many people are used to, but when someone has chronic foot pain, sometimes radical change is what is needed,” says Dr. Feldman.

Xero shoes have a zero drop in heel height, meaning they are designed to let your feet function as they would barefoot, with far less heel cushioning than most running shoes on the market. This lower heel height can help to avoid shortening of the achilles tendon and calf, conditions which can spur plantar fasciitis over time.

Pros : Include a 5,000 mile sole warranty, Optional 2mm insole to customize just how barefoot you want to feel, Many styles available under $100

: Include a 5,000 mile sole warranty, Optional 2mm insole to customize just how barefoot you want to feel, Many styles available under $100 Cons: It may take an adjustment period to adapt to the minimalist feel of these shoes

3. Best Men’s and Women’s Sneakers For Running and Walking — Hoka Clifton 9 Running Shoe

Amazon

$145 at Hoka

Fit: Wide toe box helps toes spread out, thick cushioning prevents fatigue | Lifestyle: Running, walking

Earning a Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), Hokas have been reviewed by APMA podiatrists and deemed beneficial to foot health.

Sources

Dr. Neil Feldman, DPM, Director of Central Massachusetts Podiatry Dr. Janine Ferrigno-Taddeo, DPM at Millburn Podiatry Group and Aetrex consultant



This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.