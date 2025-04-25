1 in 25 construction workers has already been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease

May is both High Blood Pressure Education Month and Stroke Awareness Month.

High blood pressure is a leading cause and controllable risk factor for stroke and heart disease.

It's important to know your blood pressure numbers and work with a health care professional to control levels and manage risks.

Lowering your blood pressure cuts your risk of stroke.

You can visit heart.org for more information on blood pressure readings, risks and more.

Construction workers have a higher risk for developing cardiovascular disease. In fact, 1 in 25 workers has already been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease.

That's why Big-D Companies is the American Heart Association's Hard Hats with Heart sponsor here in Utah.

Hard Hats with Heart is an initiative to engage construction workers nationwide and inspire them to live longer, healthier lives.

Teri Kllug, with Big D, says, "We want our employees to be aware of their risk factors for stroke and heart disease and to know their blood pressure numbers. Over the last few months, we worked with the American Heart Association on a blood pressure challenge, which included events that provided blood pressure checks."

Big D Companies is also part of the American Heart Association's CycleNation Utah event on Friday, May 2, 2025. Fox 13's Ben Winslow is set to emcee!

Teri is also serving as the 2025 Heart Challenge Chair, overseeing CycleNation Utah and the Heart & Stroke Walk.

You can learn more at cyclenation.org/utah.

