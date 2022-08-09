1 in 3 moms are struggling to afford diapers; but you can help

Diapers are an essential part of parenthood, but one in three moms struggles to afford them.

In fact, Diapers are the fourth highest expense for low-income families and the average child costs roughly $1,000 in diapers each year.

There is no government subsidy or food stamp equivalent for diapers.

Every year the Diaper Drive helps Utah families with baby supplies.

It's put on by HomeAid Utah, a non-profit organization that provides housing for the homeless across the country by building multi-unit developments.

Woodside Homes is on the Board of Directors of HomeAid both locally and nationally, and always helps with the Diaper Drive as well.

This year's event is on August 19, 2022 at Rio Tinto Stadium from 8am to 1pm.

In addition to diapers, you can donate wipes, formula and money as well.

The goal is to collect 500,000 diapers this year.

For more information please visit: homeaidutah.org.

