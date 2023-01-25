100 Utah Companies are Investing in and Supporting Women

Utah is a unique place to do business. We have extremely diversified business sectors and industries. In all of these diverse industries there is a constant need to support all Utahns.

Women make up about half of the Utah workforce, but sometimes may not know where or how to find the support they need.

The 100 Companies Championing Women initiative seeks to shed light on the companies who are doing the work to invest in and support women.

The Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah), the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs, and the Utah Women & Leadership Project have partnered to create this designation.

Dr. Susan Madsen with the Utah Women & Leadership Project oversees the 100 Companies Championing Women, and she joined us in studio to tell us more about the project.

She says to receive the designation, an organization must show evidence of the policies procedures, and/or opportunities that they provide that support women.

Examples include:



Family friendly policies (including childcare)

Flexible scheduling

Remote work opportunities

Pay & Compensation

Recruiting strategies

Leadership opportunities and paths for advancement

Professional development and mentorship opportunities



Numerous companies have already applied and been granted this designation. Find out more about them and the things they are doing at InUtah.org/100-companies.

To nominate or submit an organization to receive this designation visit

InUtah.org/100-companies. Nominations will be accepted through Spring 2023.