100 Years ago Utah made its film debut

It was 100 years ago this month that the first film shot in Utah premiered on the big screen, and the Utah Film Commission is celebrating!

Virginia Pearce with the Utah Film Commission joined us to talk about how you can get involved.

Through the end of 2024, you can see a exhibit highlighting some of the thousands of productions that have been filmed in Utah at the Utah State Capitol.

The Capitol's fourth floor will feature the people and places that have brought these films and television shows to life over the last century.

The exhibit is inspired by author James V. D'Arc's book, "When Hollywood Came to Utah".

The Utah Film Commission is also curating a traveling exhibit to be shows across the state.

And soon, a permanent, immersive experience, the Utah History Film Trail, will be unveiled. It will have markets at locations across the state people will recognize from the big and small screens.

You can learn more at film.utah.gov/100years.

