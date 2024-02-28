Watch Now
100 years of Scottish history on stage at Hillcrest High School

The James Plays
Posted at 1:30 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 15:30:47-05

100 years of Scottish history comes to life on stage at Hillcrest High School for the national premier of "The James Plays".

"The James Plays" are a trilogy of plays that feature three generations of Kings - James I, James II and James III who ruled Scotland in the tumultuous fifteenth century.

It was no easy task to bring "The James Plays" to the USA, especially to a High School.

Joshua Long, Hillcrest High School Theatre director, told Jenny Hardman it took him 8 years to bring "The James Plays" to the states which premiered in Edinburgh, Scotland in 2014.

For tickets go to hillcresttheatre.com.

