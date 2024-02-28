100 years of Scottish history on stage at Hillcrest High School

100 years of Scottish history comes to life on stage at Hillcrest High School for the national premier of "The James Plays".

"The James Plays" are a trilogy of plays that feature three generations of Kings - James I, James II and James III who ruled Scotland in the tumultuous fifteenth century.

It was no easy task to bring "The James Plays" to the USA, especially to a High School.

Joshua Long, Hillcrest High School Theatre director, told Jenny Hardman it took him 8 years to bring "The James Plays" to the states which premiered in Edinburgh, Scotland in 2014.

For tickets go to hillcresttheatre.com.