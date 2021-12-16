12 days of cheese at Whole Foods Trolley Square

Tis the season for food... and during the holidays that means CHEESE!

Chris DeRose stopped by Whole Foods at Trolley Square for their 12 days of cheese.

Starting Friday, December 17th, 12 cheeses will be 30 percent off for 12 days.

It will be a mix of different cheeses... including blue cheese, soft cheese, and hard cheese.

Not sure what to buy?! Talk to a cheese monger and they can help you pair cheese for a charcuterie board but if you'd rather they do it for you they have already prepared cheese platters.

