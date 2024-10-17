When it come to an emergency responder or a driver in distress on the side of the road, 12 feet can be the difference between a safe scenario or a scary situation.

Slowing down or changing lanes when you see someone on the side of the road is a law across all 50 states.

Yet, despite Move Over laws being in place nationwide, a recent study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that 71 percent of Americans are unaware the law exists.

At 65 miles per hour, a vehicle covers 95 feet in just a second. A collision at this speed can lead to devastating consequences.

Unfortunately, motor vehicle crashes are a common occurrence on roads and highways, underscoring the need for drivers to exercise caution and prioritize safety on the road.

Under state law, drivers must slow down and change lanes away from a stationary emergency response vehicle with activated flashing lights, when safe to do so.

In most states, this extends to tow trucks and other vehicles. Failure to comply may result in points on your driving record and a fine of up to $1,000. In some states violating Move Over laws can result in jail time.

Speed, impaired driving, and distractions - from the allure of music, podcasts, kids, cell phone notifications, and even a morning cup of coffee - significantly contribute to motor vehicle crashes.

Research from the AAA Foundation reveals that drivers are up to four times as likely to crash if they are talking on a cell phone while driving, and up to eight times more likely while texting.

Every driver plays a pivotal role in road safety. Do your part to keep roadside workers safe by avoiding distractions and watching for situations where flashing lights indicate a roadside incident.

For more information please visit mwg.aaa.com or call AAA at 800-922-8228