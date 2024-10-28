12 Reasons why Champs could be your new gym

Champs Gym has only been open a short time, but already, they're seeing great success.

Here are 12 reasons why Champs could be your next gym.

#1. COMMUNITY. Everyone at Champs Gym from the staff to the members truly care about one another. That support goes beyond tough workouts and extends to life outside of the gym. Champs Gym facilitates building strong lifelong connections.

#2. CULTURE. At Champs, the goal is to offer a top notch gym with great equipment and coaching, but more importantly to create a safe, inclusive, family friendly, hardworking, respectful environment in the boxing space.

#3. PERSONALIZED COACHING. At Champs they go the extra mile by tracking students from day one, recording your progress and checking in weekly so members can measure their individual growth. Every individual is unique, which is why Champs' coaches tailor their training programs to meet individual needs. They focus on personal growth, ensuring each member reaches their full potential.

#4. LEGACY. Pouha Boxing has been passed down from from fathers to sons, so it truly is a family business.

#5. SAFE PLACE TO LEARN. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced fighter, Champs Gym provides a safe, welcoming, clean environment to learn and grow.

#6. TOP CONTENDERS. Because of the attention to detail, Champs has created a gym that has attracted some of the top fighters in the state if not the nation. The #1 currently ranked Amateur MMA 135 lb Champion trains and represents Champs Gym. They also have several other of the state's top boxing/MMA contenders training there. That speaks to the level of excellence, discipline and attention to detail they demand.

#7. CLEANLINESS. Champs takes pride in maintaining a clean and well-organized facility.

#8. FAMILY ORIENTATED. The gym is more than a place where members train—it's a family. We support one another like brothers and sisters, ensuring that everyone feels welcome and valued. They go to great lengths to eliminate any negativity from coming through the doors.

#9. SERVICE. At Champs Gym, they believe in giving back. Members learn the value of mentorship and service, passing on their knowledge and helping others in the community rise alongside them.

#10. GROWTH. From physical conditioning to mental toughness, members experience incredible growth. Whether in competition or personal development, progress is guaranteed for those who put in the work.

#11. SECOND HOME. The moment you step inside, you'll feel the warmth and camaraderie that makes this gym feel like home. The goal was to create a place where people can come and feel like it is their second home and not want to leave. Everyday after class the majority of the members stick around after hours to visit and associate with one another.

#12. GIVING BACK. Pouha boxing nonprofit classes are offered at Champs Gym serving underprivileged youth. They also have partnered up with Fitness 2 Recover to offer boxing classes to individuals in recovery.

You can find more information at champsgymslc.com.