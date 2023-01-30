13-year-old Utahn walks the New York Fashion Week Runway

One 13-year-old Utahn has her sights set high!

Sydney Svitak proudly walked the runway during New York Fashion Week 2022 and she's already ready for fashion week 2023.

Sydney sat down with host Jenny Hardman to share about her her first time to New York City and her dreams coming true.

She had the opportunity to walk for 6 different designers at Gotham hall on Broadway and believe it or not she wasn't nervous at all!

Sydney is not only excited for next year's fashion week but also other upcoming shows in Los Angeles. She says, "My main goal this year is to continue investing in myself. I want to keep improving my modeling and acting skills and keep them sharp."

Sydney also loves making and selling seashell necklaces as well as giving back any chance she can. She donated a tree to the Festival of Trees which sold for $1,000 and raised money for Primary Children's Hospital.

You can follow Sydney's modeling career and see her jewelry on @Sydney_Svitak.