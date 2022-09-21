150 Years of Caring: How Jewish Family Service supports mental well-being

At a time when mental health issues challenge many Utahns, Jewish Family Service is meeting the need for professional care, especially for people who are unable to afford services.

This nonprofit is nondenominational and is open to everyone in the community as a "one stop shop" as they navigate life's challenges by providing affordable mental health counseling for individuals and families.

They also offer programs and resources for older adults and their caregivers. Those include multiple artistic activities that help older adults express their feelings and can help people with their memories.

And, they have an onsite food pantry as well.

Throughout September, Jewish Family Service is celebrating 150 years of caring in the community and are one of the only agencies along the Wasatch Front offering services to people in need on a sliding fee scale, regardless of their ability to pay.

At Regence, they proactively support community organizations that provide solutions for challenges to physical and mental well-being.

Primary services and programs at Jewish Family Services align well with the goals at Regence to help members and Utahns overall to improve their mental well-being.

