15th annual Mother's Day LASIK giveaway

Imagine the convenience and freedom LASIK could bring to a mother's life.

No more worrying about glasses or struggling with contact lenses while managing daily tasks and caring for loved ones.

LASIK isn't just about improving vision; it's about enhancing quality of life.

For 15 years, The Eye Institute of Utah has been giving back to the community through their annual Mother's Day and Father’s Day LASIK giveaways.

"This longstanding tradition is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others and giving back to parents in need," said Dr. Zachary Zavodni.

The Eye Institute of Utah has been a trusted name in vision care for over 40 years, providing state-of-the-art eye care services to our community.

"Our practice is renowned for its commitment to excellence, with a team of highly skilled ophthalmologists and staff dedicated to delivering personalized care and outstanding results," said Dr. Zavodni.

The public is encourages to nominate a mother they know or who could benefit from LASIK, PRK, or EVO ICL or themselves!

Whether it's a busy mom who juggles work and family or a selfless individual who puts others before herself, all nominations are welcome.

Nominations can be submitted by visiting their Instagram.

The Mother’s Day contest will end on April 25th at 12:00 p.m.

