2 Refreshing drink recipes to cool you down on hot summer days

Chef Jeff from Smith's has two drink recipes that are refreshing on hot summer days. He's whipping up Whipped Blueberry Lemonade and Brazilian Coconut Limeade.

Whipped Blueberry Lemonade

Ingredients



1/4 c. sugar

1/4 c. water

Zest of 1 lemon

2 ½ c. ice

1 c. coconut milk

½ c. lemon juice

1 pint blueberries

Mint leaves optional

Directions

1. Make a lemon simple syrup by adding the sugar and water to a saucepan over medium heat. Bring it to a simmer and then stir a bit until the sugar completely dissolves. Add the lemon zest, stir and cover. Let it sit to steep at least 1 hour.

2. Add the ice, coconut milk, lemon juice, and ½ c. of the lemon simple syrup you made earlier, to a blender. Blend until the mixture is slushy. Add the blueberries and pulse until the berries are incorporated. Divide in glasses and serve immediately garnished with mint leaves if available. Enjoy!

Brazilian Coconut Limeade

Ingredients



6 limes, quartered

1 qt. coconut water

1 qt. ice

¾ c. coconut cream

Directions

1. Add the limes and coconut water to a blender. Blend just until the limes are broken down. Run the mixture through a fine-meshed sieve to remove the pulp.

2. Add the lime and coconut water to the blender with the ice and coconut cream. Blend until frothy and the ice is broken up. Serve immediately with a slice of lime as a garnish. Enjoy!

