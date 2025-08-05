20 percent of our water intake comes from food sources

Did you know that 80 percent of our water intake comes from water and other beverage sources while 20 percent comes from food sources?

Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE, joined us some ways to make the most of that nutrition-boosted hydration.

Trish says smoothies have been a part of our diets since the 1920s and they are still a fan fave with 180 million Americans drinking them.

Here are some things to keep the nutrition of this hydration source high:

Pack it with produce – we know that fruit is an excellent water source as well as providing lots of great nutrients including fiber.

Protein is another part to consider as well. Trish ays, "As a registered dietitian it's important to keep high quality protein on hand and Premier Protein 100% whey protein powders are a fun way to help meet those health goals. I love premier protein because they've got delicious flavors like chocolate milkshake, vanilla milkshake and café latte, plus in each serving you've got 30 grams of high-quality whey protein, 1 gram sugar and 150 calories. I also appreciate the easy-to-understand nutritionals."

Adding produce in is also a big way to hydrate – especially during summer months. Most fruits and veggies are 80-90 percent water so adding that into your eating routine helps with hydration as well as benefiting gut health and lots of other nutrition goals.

Trish says, "We hear about 5-a-day, but I recommend aiming for 7 servings of produce per day. Especially during these in-season produce months, take advantage of local produce, and consider stretching that produce dollar by shopping sales and freezing leftover produce to either use in a smoothie or as a refreshing summer snack."

You can learn more at nutritiousintent.com.