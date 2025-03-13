20 Restaurants and 60 artists are coming together for this year's Art & Soup Charity Event

Community Nursing Services, or CNS, is once again hosting its 36th annual Art & Soup Charity Event. This two-day event happens on March 26 and March 27, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

Gracee Dalton, Art & Soup Charity event Coordinator for CNS, says CNS provides care to individuals and families, regardless of their insurance coverage or ability to pay. Their nine offices are accessible to 93 percent of Utahns.

They serve in multiple ways including home health, hospice and palliative care, continuing care after discharge from a hospital, annual vaccination clinics for kids and adults alike, plus services like infusion care, physical therapy, telehealth and more.

20 restaurants and caterers will donate soup, bread and dessert samples at Art & Soup and guests can dine while enjoying a variety of art and shopping too.

Lunch and dinner are served both days, lunch from 11am-2pm and dinner from 5-9pm.

There is also live entertainment, auctions and drawings to take part in.

This is the fifth year that Cuisine Unlimited has participated in Art & Soup, and they have won three awards, including Best Cream Soup in 2024.

Chef Bianca Collins joined us in studio with an easy-to-follow recipe for Jalapeno Popper Chicken Soup.

Ingredients:

8oz. Bacon, cut into 1- 2 inch pieces

1 medium onion

1 large green bell pepper, seeded & chopped

4 jalapenos, seeded & finely chopped, plus sliced jalapenos for serving

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tsp kosher salt, divided

1/4 cup all purpose flour

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

4 oz. cream cheese, cut into 1 pieces, room temperature

2 cups cooked shredded chicken breast

1 cup shredded cheddar

For more information visit cns-cares.org/art-soup.

Art & Soup is supported by by several local organizations and businesses including University of Utah Health, SIlAC Insurance and Regence BlueCrossBlueShield of Utah.

