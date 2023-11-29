Watch Now
The Place

Actions

2023 is the 30th anniversary of "The Christmas Box" book

30 years of "The Christmas Box"
Richard Paul Evans wrote "The Christmas Box" 30 years ago, intending it to be a story for his young children. Now it's known all over the world.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 15:12:14-05

30 years ago Richard Paul Evans intended to write a Christmas story for his young children.

He decided to print a couple dozen copies of it and shared the book with family and friends, and then he sold it in a few stores.

Soon, that book, "The Christmas Box", became known all over the world.

Now, in 2023, Richard Paul Evans' classic tale of hope, faith and Christmas miracles is being sold in a special anniversary edition.

Pick up your copy anywhere books are sold.

You can learn more at richardpaulevans.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere