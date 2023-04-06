2023 is the Gallivan Center's 30th Anniversary!

Gallivan Center is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2023!

Kristen Young, Marketing and Advertising Events Manager at Gallivan Center, says, "We want everyone to come to the Plaza and enjoy events downtown for free as often as possible."

Gallivan does more than 350 events every year, including the popular ice skating link.

Some of the events are rentals, meaning they often charge admission. Those include the Twilight Concerts, and the Utah Blues Fest.

Gallivan-hosted events like Food Truck Thursdays, Lunch Bunch, Excellence in the Community on Wednesdays, Big Band Dance Night, the Garden Party, Armed Forces Day, the Utah Symphony, Family Fun Day, two Quorum of the Queens Drag Shows, the Bluegrass Festival and the Rock 'N' Ribs Festival are all usually free.

The ice rink is open in mid-November through February or mid-March, depending on the weather.

You can learn more at thegallivancenter.com.