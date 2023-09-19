2023 was a busy summer at the Salt Lake City Mission, and now they're thinking about holidays

For 30 years Salt Lake City Mission has been helping Utahns who are down on their luck and experiencing homelessness or those who are just struggling to make ends meet.

They have provided more than 6.2 million meals, have given away more than 6.64 million articles of clothing and have done more than 20,000 hours of counseling and assisted services.

They've had a busy summer of helping as the economy has forced many people to rely on more help.

And, they're not done! October is harvest month at the Salt Lake City Mission and it marks the beginning of their month-long community-wide holiday food donation campaign.

Pastor Shawn Clay says they know the holiday season is the busiest time of the year, and they provide almost 100,000 meals every year to the hungry, homeless and food insecure families in our state.

Pastor Clay is asking the community to donate the items needed to fill up their pantry as quickly as possible.

Some of those items include:

- Non perishable food items

- Frozen Turkeys and whole chickens

- Canned veggies and fruits

- Boxed stuffing and mashed potatoes

- Holiday pies and rolls we can freeze

- Canned yams, cranberry sauce

- Gravy mix and other holiday items

- New or used good clean clothing

- Hygiene items for men and women

- New socks and underwear

- Cold weather outdoor gear

- Baby care items

- Financial donations

You can learn more at saltlakecitymission.org.