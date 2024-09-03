2024 Fire Ride to remember fallen firefighters

Join fellow motorcycle riders for the annual Fire Ride to remember fallen firefighters.

Each year over 1,000 riders come together for a police escorted ride from Sandy to Ogden.

It's starts with a pancake breakfast at South Valley Harley-Davidson from 8 -10am, followed by the ride at 10am, then a memorial ceremony from 12pm - 1pm where the names of fallen firefighters are read, and finishes with lunch from 1:30 - 3:30pm at Golden Spike Harley Davidson.

The registration fee for each bike is $25 and the proceeds go to the America’s Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah.

You can register for the ride at any Utah Harley Davidson or day of at South Valley Harley-Davidson - S. Sandy Parkway Blvd Sandy, Utah 84070.