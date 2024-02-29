Watch Now
2024 is a Leap Year, but why?

Clark Planetarium explains leap years
If you woke up today thinking it should be March you're not alone. We talked to Clark Planetarium about why it's leap year.
If you're looking at the calendar and wondering why it's still February — it's because 2024 is a leap year.

But why? We turned to the experts at Clark Planetarium for an explanation.

Misty Morris says a leap year's extra day compensates for the fact our orbit around the sun actually takes one year and about six hours.

"So we add one day to the calendar every four years, and everything's right with the universe," she explains.

There's a free leap year activity that you can download on their website.

And, don't forget to stop by Clark Planetarium for Fun Science Fridays between 2:30pm and 6:30pm every Friday for fun and free activities. In March it's all about "Math Madness".

For more information please visit clarkplanetarium.org.

