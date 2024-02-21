2024 is Leap Year but do you know why? Learn all about it at an event this week

You can learn to make your very own Friendship Bracelet Wednesday, February 21, 2024 from 6-8pm at the Education in Zion Gallery at Brigham Young University. This is free and it only takes about 20 minutes to complete your bracelet. Click here for more information.

It's Wild Wednesday on February 21, 2024 at the Ogden Nature Center. As animals wake up from hibernation, they're pitting them against each other to determine who's the "Ultimate Animal" in their own version of March Madness. This event starts promptly at 3:45pm. Click here for more information.

February 23, 2024 is "Fun Science Friday" at Clark Planetarium. This week the theme is "Tick Tock Tinker Day" and it will get you ready for Leap Day by tinkering with clocks and gears. You'll also learn why Leap Year happens every four years. This event goes from 2:30pm to 6:30pm. Click here for more information.

Saturday, February 24, 2024 is "International Polar Bear Day" . You're invited to join zoo keepers from 10am to 3pm at the Rocky Shores Exhibit at Utah's Hogle Zoo for demos and presentations about the resident polar bears Nikita and Neva. Click here for more information.

You can spend a "Night at the Museum" on both Friday, February 23 and Saturday, 24, 2024. See live animals, historical figures and so much more as the Hutchings Museum in Lehi comes to life! The event goes from 5:00pm to 8:30pm each night. Click here for more information.

Experience local pop culture in Utah with two days of toys, Funko Pops Pokémon, video games, music, sports cards, celebrity signers, art, cosplay, and more! The Crossroads Fandom Fest is happening at the Shops at South Town in Sandy on Saturday, February 24, 2024 from 10am to 8pm and again on Sunday, February 25, 2024 from 12pm to 5pm. Click here for more information.

Saturday, February 24, 2024 is your last chance of the year to skate at the Herriman Ice Ribbon. After that, the ice will melt for the season. Go and enjoy a relaxing skate and take a break at the fire pit. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.

