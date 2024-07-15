2024 is the 10th Anniversary of The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival

The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival is back for its 10th year in 2024!

Jay Perry, Festival co-director joined us in studio with more about the festival which happens over two weekends .

There will be 20 performing artists and groups including dancers, singers, storytellers, magicians theatre performances and more.

One of the theatre productions will be "Non" by author Matthew Ivan Bennett. He explains the show as a comedy about politics.

You can see it on Saturday, July 27 at 4:30pm, Sunday, July 28, at 1:30pm and Sunday, August 4 at 1:30pm.

The Salt Lake Fringe Festival runs July 26 through August 4, 2024 at Trolley Square.

You can learn more at greatsaltlakefringe.org.

