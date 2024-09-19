2024 is the 50th anniversary of the Women, Infants and Children program

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (also known as WIC) is a statewide program through the Department of Health and Human Services.

It supports Utah families by providing nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and healthy foods to pregnant women, postpartum, women, breastfeeding women, infants, and children younger than age five.

This year WIC is celebrating its 50th anniversary of helping Utah families.

Families on WIC receive different foods tailored to their specific needs, whether they are pregnant, breastfeeding postpartum women, children, or infants.

Using a WIC card, which functions like a debit card for specific foods, participants can purchase eligible items at grocery stores. WIC foods includes fruits and vegetables. dairy products, whole grains, and legumes like beans and peanut butter.

At WIC, individuals can learn how to feed their baby, shop on a budget, prepare quick nutritious meals, and many other helpful tips.

They have regular appointments at the WIC clinic and take part in one-on-one counseling.

Individuals can go to wic.utah.gov and enter their information, including their annual income and household number, on the eligibility calculator, then call, text or visit a WIC clinic at their local health department for an appointment to apply for benefits.

