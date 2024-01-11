2024 Social Media Trends

With each new year comes new social media trends.

Our Social Media Expert, Natalie Zfat, joined Jenny Hardman to chat about 3 Social Media Trends we will see in 2024.

1. AI everything - People are using AI to PhotoShop images, write their captions, and more.

2. FaceTime over Facebook - The more your content feels like a FaceTime with a friend, the more your audience feels it's relatable. The overproduced videos are on the decline in 2024.

3. Create your "X"-it plan - X and Pinterest use are down, while TikTok and Instagram use is up. Make sure to prioritize your properties in 2024.

If you have questions for Natalie or would like to hire her for her social media expertise, follow her on all social platforms @nataliezfat.