2025 is the third year in a row Ogden has been in the top three best Main Streets in the USA.

Ogden City’s historic 25th Street is once again being recognized as one of the "Best Main Streets" in the USA!

In fact, for the third year in a row, Ogden has gotten in the top three of USA's online poll.

Voters throughout the nation could choose from 20 different main streets, going up against streets all over the country including in Pennsylvania, Texas, New York, Colorado, and Oregon, among others.

But Ogden's 25th Street is unique to Utah. "Where else can you have a craft cocktail in a former speakeasy?" asks Taylor Hartman from Visit Ogden.

25th Street hosts a ton of popular events like the Twilight Concert Series and has one of the best rated Farmers Markets in the state.

Jessica Anderson with the Ogden Downtown Alliance says, "Our community is really proud of this ranking and it shows we've gone a long way, with even more on the horizon."

You can learn more about it at visitogden.com and onInstgram @historic25thstreet.