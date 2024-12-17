2025 Sundance Film Festival Reveals 93 Projects for Feature Film and Episodic Programs

The Sundance Film Festival is back and will take place from January 23–February 2, 2025 in person in Park City and Salt Lake City. Sundance Institute announced 87 feature films and six episodic projects selected for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. The competition films and more are available online from January 30–February 2, 2025, for audiences across the country. The lineup announced today includes 87 feature-length films representing 33 countries and territories.

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival program was curated from 15,775 submissions from 156 countries or territories, including 4,138 feature-length films. Of these feature film submissions, 1,591 were from the U.S. and 2,547 were international. The six episodic projects were selected from 484 submissions.

To learn more or to buy tickets, check out their website here.