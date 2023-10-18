21 Teams of first responders are taking part in the Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff this year

You probably know that firefighters are known to be great cooks.

Here in Utah they put their skills to the test every year at the Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff.

Captain Rob Elliott, a firefighter with UFA and the Team Captain of the "Sultry Poultry" award-winning tea,m joined us in studio to whip up his cashew chicken chili.

He was joined by Brock Borden who is a senior in high school and has attended the University of Utah Health Burn Camp and Abe Cofer, andother "Camper" and volunteer at the Chili Cookoff this year.

The Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff will be on October 21, 2023 at America First Field Pavilion and Morgan Saxton will be judging the chili!

100 percent of the proceeds from the event go to the University of Utah Burn Camp Programs.

Admission is free and open to the public with games, crafts, kids' activities and more.

