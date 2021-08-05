250 Small businesses from around the state are coming together for ShopFest Utah

ShopFest Utah will be on August 7 at Cory Wride Memorial Park in Eagle Mountain, Utah.

Jenny talked with the coordinator of the event, Evan Berrett to find out more.

He said more than 250 small businesses from around the state will be there selling all sorts of products and services.

The purpose of the event is to provide growth opportunities for those small business owners.

There will also be hot air balloons, live entertainment, a farmers market, and food trucks there.

You'll find everything from handmade home decorations to new board games to authors and more. There really is something for everyone.

For more information please visit eaglemountaincity.com/shopfest.